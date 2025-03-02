Israel has said that it agreed to a temporary ceasefire in Palestine’s Gaza during Ramadan and Passover, following a proposal from US Middle East Envoy Steve Witkoff, hours after the first phase of a ceasefire was set to expire.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said in a statement that half of the captives in Gaza, dead and alive, will be released, and the remaining captives would be freed once a permanent ceasefire is reached.

It said Witkoff proposed extending the ceasefire after determining that additional time was needed for negotiations on a permanent truce.

The statement said the plan gives Israel the right to resume the war after 42 days if talks do not progress, and claimed that Israel has accepted the proposal to free prisoners but Hamas has not yet accepted.

It emphasised that if Hamas changes its position and accepted the plan proposed by Witkoff, Israel would immediately begin negotiations on the details of the second phase.