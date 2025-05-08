The United States and Britain were reportedly set to announce a trade agreement on Thursday that could have implications for President Donald Trump's tariffs policy, but the scope of the deal could be limited.

The New York Times and Politico reported that the agreement would be with the UK, citing multiple people familiar with the plans, while the Wall Street Journal said it would be a "framework" of a deal.

It would be the first such trade agreement since Trump imposed sweeping tariffs on US trading partners on what he called "Liberation Day" on April 2.

The president slapped 10 percent tariffs on imports from around the world, including Britain, but he temporarily froze higher duties on dozens of nations to give space for negotiations.

Trump on Wednesday wrote that a "major trade deal" would be announced with a "big, and highly respected country".

However, media and analysts said it was unclear whether a US deal with Britain had been finalised or if the two countries would announce a framework for an agreement that would be subject to further negotiation.

Trump is set to announce the "deal" at a 10:00 am (1400 GMT) news conference in the Oval Office at the White House, and touted it as the "first of many".

Talks continue

In London, Downing Street said British Prime Minister Keir Starmer will give an "update" on trade talks with the United States on Thursday.

"Talks on a deal between our countries have been continuing at pace and the prime minister will update later today," a spokeswoman said.