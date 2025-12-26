China on Friday imposed “countermeasures” against US defence firms and executives after the Donald Trump administration approved a record arms sale to Taiwan.

“In response to the latest US announcement of large-scale arms sales to China’s Taiwan region, China has decided to take countermeasures in accordance with the anti-foreign sanctions law against 20 US defence-related companies and 10 senior executives who have engaged in arming Taiwan in recent years,” said a statement by the Chinese foreign ministry.

The Trump administration early this month announced eight new arms packages for Taiwan totalling well over $11 billion, in a one-time record sale to Taipei.

The sales approved by the US State Department include an over $4 billion sale of 60 M107A7 Self-Propelled Howitzers and related equipment, 82 M142 HIMARS multiple rocket launchers, 420 Army Tactical Missile System, or ATACMS, more than $1 billion in ALTIUS tube-launched loitering drone munitions, and $353 million in TOW missiles.

Beijing slammed the move and said in a ministry statement: “We stress once again that the Taiwan question is at the very core of China’s core interests and the first red line that must not be crossed in China-US relations.”