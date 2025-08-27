Israeli army forces continued their incursions into the Quneitra countryside in southern Syria, in the latest violation of the country’s sovereignty, local media reported.

According to the state-run Al-Ikhbariya TV, Israeli forces advanced on Wednesday into the Rasm al-Rawadi area and near the town of Samdaniya al-Gharbiyya in the Quneitra countryside, an area located within the disengagement zone in the occupied Golan Heights.

There was no immediate comment from the Israeli army on the media report.

Throughout August, the Israeli army carried out five incursions into Quneitra province in southwestern Syria, the latest of which took place early on Tuesday, during which one person was killed.

Deadly drone strike

Syria condemned on Wednesday a deadly Israeli drone attack that killed six soldiers in the Damascus countryside in the country’s south.

“This aggression constitutes a grave violation of international law and the UN Charter, and represents a blatant infringement of Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The ministry called the Israeli attack “part of the repeated aggressive policies pursued by the Israeli occupation aimed at undermining security and stability in the region.”

The ministry reaffirmed Syria’s commitment to “its legitimate right to defend its land and people in accordance with the provisions of international law.”

It called on the international community, particularly the Security Council, “to assume its legal and moral responsibilities in putting an end to these repeated aggressions, and to work on obligating the Israeli occupation authorities to cease their continuous violations against Syria, its people, and its national institutions.”