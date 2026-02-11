Congressional Democrats have accused US Attorney General Pam Bondi of engaging in a "cover-up" of the Jeffrey Epstein files and turning the Department of Justice into an "instrument of revenge" for President Donald Trump.

Bondi, testifying before the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday, defended the DOJ's handling of the records about the convicted sex offender and Jewish American millionaire at a fiery hearing attended by several Epstein victims.

Jamie Raskin, the panel's ranking Democrat, criticised the slow release of the Epstein investigative files and the redactions made to the documents.

"You're running a massive Epstein cover-up right out of the Department of Justice," Raskin said. "You've been ordered by subpoena and by Congress to turn over six million documents, photographs and videos in the Epstein files, but you've turned over only three million."

The Epstein Files Transparency Act, passed by Congress in November, compelled the DOJ to release all documents in its possession related to the disgraced financier within 30 days.

It required redaction of names or other personally identifiable information about Epstein's victims, who numbered more than 1,000 according to the FBI.

But the powerful figures — including politicians like Trump and multiple business tycoons — who were friendly with Epstein could not be shielded, the law states.

No records can be "withheld, delayed, or redacted on the basis of embarrassment, reputational harm, or political sensitivity, including to any government official, public figure, or foreign dignitary," it says.

Raskin said the names of Epstein's "abusers, enablers, accomplices and co-conspirators" have nevertheless been redacted, "apparently to spare them embarrassment and disgrace."

"Even worse, you shockingly failed to redact many of the victims' names," he added.

Bondi, a close Trump ally, said hundreds of attorneys spent thousands of hours painstakingly reviewing millions of pages to comply with the law.

"If any man's name was redacted that should not have been, we will, of course, unredact it," the attorney general said. "If a victim's name was unredacted please bring it to us and we will redact it.

"We were given 30 days to review and redact and unredact millions of pages of documents," she said. "Our error rate is very low."