Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar on Tuesday renewed his country’s support for the US plan to end the war in Palestine’s Gaza and reach a lasting solution, according to Israeli media.

The remarks came during a meeting with his Israeli counterpart Gideon Saar, as part of a visit Jaishankar began on Tuesday to Tel Aviv, Israel.

According to Israeli Channel 14, the Indian minister expressed hope for peace in the region, saying US President Donald Trump’s plan to halt the fighting in Gaza would lead to a “lasting and sustainable solution.”

Jaishankar renewed his country’s support for the Gaza peace plan, provided that it leads to a permanent solution in Gaza.