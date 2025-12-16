WAR ON GAZA
1 min read
India reaffirms support for US plan to end Gaza war
Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar meets his Israeli counterpart Gideon Saar in Tel Aviv.
India reaffirms support for US plan to end Gaza war
Jaishankar renewed his country’s support for the Gaza peace plan, provided that it leads to a permanent solution in Gaza. / AP
December 16, 2025

Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar on Tuesday renewed his country’s support for the US plan to end the war in Palestine’s Gaza and reach a lasting solution, according to Israeli media.

The remarks came during a meeting with his Israeli counterpart Gideon Saar, as part of a visit Jaishankar began on Tuesday to Tel Aviv, Israel.

According to Israeli Channel 14, the Indian minister expressed hope for peace in the region, saying US President Donald Trump’s plan to halt the fighting in Gaza would lead to a “lasting and sustainable solution.”

Jaishankar renewed his country’s support for the Gaza peace plan, provided that it leads to a permanent solution in Gaza.

RECOMMENDED

Israel has killed nearly 70,700 people, mostly women and children, and injured over 171,100 others in attacks in Gaza since October 2023, before the assault came to a halt under a ceasefire deal that took effect on October 10.

Phase one of the ceasefire deal includes the release of Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners. The plan also envisages the rebuilding of Gaza and the establishment of a new governing mechanism without Hamas.

RelatedTRT World - From Palestine to Iran: Is India’s Middle East policy shifting under Modi?
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Saudi–Turkish investment forum opens in Riyadh as both aim to boost trade to $10B
100 days on, Sudan's Al Fasher remains 'catastrophic': Red Cross
France summons Elon Musk as police search X offices in probe into political interference
Allied forces will deploy to Ukraine 'instantly' after peace deal: NATO chief
Epstein files show emails with Rothschild banker on claims Hitler lived in Jewish-funded shelter
Trump sees 'early signs' of progress on Russia-Ukraine war as US juggles talks with Iran
Sudanese army breaks RSF siege in key South Kordofan capital
13-year-old Australian boy swims for hours to rescue family
Moscow launches massive strikes on Ukrainian energy grid ahead of Abu Dhabi talks
Israeli forces uproot vineyards, expand raids across occupied West Bank
China strongly condemns Balochistan attacks, expresses support to Pakistan's fight against terrorism
Norway's PM rejects Trump's NATO claims, calls for deeper European cooperation
Australia announces fresh sanctions against Iran's IRGC-linked entities, individuals
Netanyahu attacks Gaza technocratic committee's use of Palestinian Authority logo
'No need for war': UAE tells Iran to hold nuclear talks with US