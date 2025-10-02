Türkiye's representative to the United Nations, Ahmet Yildiz, has said that Ankara has been advocating for effective Security Council reforms for many years, saying the use of the veto underscores the urgency of the matter.

"Türkiye has advocated for years for a reformed, inclusive, democratic, accountable, and effective Security Council," Yildiz said on X on Wednesday.

"The use of the veto underscores the urgency of this cause," he added.

Yildiz invokes Gaza