Nearly one million Palestinians displaced to Israel’s so-called designated “safe zone” in southern Gaza are enduring extreme water shortages, with families saying their children are falling sick.

Displaced residents in the coastal strip of al-Mawasi near Khan Younis told Anadolu that they spend long days without a single drop of clean water, often waiting five to six days for distribution trucks to arrive.

“We share what little we receive, but it never lasts. Children are thirsty, sick, and even our clothes remain unwashed because there is no water,” one resident, who preferred to remain unnamed, said in Najat camp, where more than 1,200 people live in tents set just 25 centimetres apart.

Another man said the crisis has worsened in recent weeks as tens of thousands more Palestinians fled from Gaza City under intensifying Israeli attacks.

He warned that children in the zone are suffering from dehydration and communicable diseases due to the lack of hygiene.

The Mawasi area has been repeatedly bombed by the Israeli army during the war, despite being designated a “safe zone,” killing hundreds of civilians sheltering there. Tens of thousands of displaced Palestinians live in dire humanitarian conditions in the overcrowded strip of land.

Related TRT World - Israeli war leaves Gaza in terrible thirst as water turns toxic, pipelines fail

Thirst used as a weapon