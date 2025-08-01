Some Asian nations reacted with relief Friday after US President Donald Trump announced tariffs that in some cases were lower than threatened, and delayed by a week to August 7.

But others -- including chip powerhouse Taiwan -- still hope to negotiate lower rates, and uncertainty remains over transshipments and levies on Japanese cars.

Trump's announcement does not cover export giant China -- currently in negotiations on a trade deal ahead of an August 12 deadline -- but here are how some other Asian economies reacted:

Thailand: 'major success'

The 19 percent levy for Thailand and Cambodia -- fresh from border clashes that killed over 40 people -- is a let-off from the threatened 36 percent.

Thailand called it a "major success" and a "win-win approach aimed at preserving Thailand's export base and long-term economic stability".

The US trade deficit with Thailand hit $45.6 billion in 2024. Its main exports include machinery, vehicles and auto components.

Cambodia: 'best news'

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet called it "the best news for the people and economy of Cambodia to continue to develop the country".

The major manufacturer of low-cost clothing for Western brands was initially menaced with a tariff of 40 percent.

Neighbouring Vietnam concluded an agreement with Washington at the beginning of July on a rate reduced to 20 percent.

What about transshipments?

But Washington also intends to impose a 40 percent surcharge on goods transported to the United States via third countries -- known as transshipments.

This could hurt in particular nations in Southeast Asia, whose production chains are closely linked to China.