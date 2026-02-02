China has executed four leading members of gangs based in northern Myanmar who were found guilty of committing multiple crimes, including intentional homicide, telecom fraud, and drug trafficking.

They had been sentenced to death by a court last November, Xinhua news agency reported on Monday.

The executions were carried out by a court in Shenzhen in southern China’s Guangdong province after receiving approval from the Supreme People's Court.

They were found guilty of causing the deaths of six Chinese citizens and running scam and gambling operations out of Myanmar worth more than $4 billion, authorities said.



The executions of 11 other people accused of running scam centres in Myanmar were announced last week.



The Shenzhen court had sentenced five people, including members of the notorious Bai family, accused of running a network of scam centres and casinos, to death in November.



One of the defendants, group leader Bai Suocheng, died of illness after his conviction, the court said.