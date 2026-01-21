WAR ON GAZA
'False and illegal': UNRWA chief rejects Israeli ownership claims over East Jerusalem compound
International Court of Justice and the UN General Assembly have determined that Israel’s presence in occupied East Jerusalem is illegal and "must end as rapidly as possible," Philippe Lazzarini says.
A structure is demolished by heavy machinery inside the UNRWA headquarters in Sheikh Jarrah, Israeli-occupied East Jerusalem, January 20 2026. / AFP
January 21, 2026

The head of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees has rejected Israeli claims of ownership over the Sheikh Jarrah compound in occupied East Jerusalem, saying Israel has no legal rights to the site.

Philippe Lazzarini, commissioner-general of the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA), said in a post on the US social media platform X on Tuesday that the Israeli government does not own or hold rights to the compound, dismissing what he described as “false and illegal” claims.

UNRWA has leased the land from the Jordanian government since 1952 and “no transfer of ownership” has ever taken place, Lazzarini said, adding that the current move amounts to an unlawful seizure.

He said the International Court of Justice and the UN General Assembly have determined that Israel’s presence in East Jerusalem is illegal and “must end as rapidly as possible.”

“Israel has no sovereign rights in the Occupied Palestinian Territory & the application of its laws there is unlawful,” Lazzarini added.

Last month, Israel’s Knesset passed a law to cut electricity and water supplies to UNRWA premises in East Jerusalem.

Israel has previously taken similar steps against the agency. In 2024, the Knesset passed legislation banning UNRWA’s activities in Israel, citing allegations that some UNRWA employees were involved in the October 7 2023, events. The agency has denied the claims, and the United Nations has said UNRWA adheres to strict neutrality standards.

