The head of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees has rejected Israeli claims of ownership over the Sheikh Jarrah compound in occupied East Jerusalem, saying Israel has no legal rights to the site.

Philippe Lazzarini, commissioner-general of the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA), said in a post on the US social media platform X on Tuesday that the Israeli government does not own or hold rights to the compound, dismissing what he described as “false and illegal” claims.

UNRWA has leased the land from the Jordanian government since 1952 and “no transfer of ownership” has ever taken place, Lazzarini said, adding that the current move amounts to an unlawful seizure.

He said the International Court of Justice and the UN General Assembly have determined that Israel’s presence in East Jerusalem is illegal and “must end as rapidly as possible.”