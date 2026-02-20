The Turkish military is the top in the world in the use, management, and technology of both armed and unarmed drones – unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) and unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UCAV) systems – said the Turkish chief of General Staff.

“The Turkish Armed Forces are truly number one in the world in the use, management, and technology of UAV and UCAV systems,” Gen. Selcuk Bayraktaroglu told journalists in Germany on Friday, at the Distinguished Observer Day of NATO’s largest and most comprehensive live exercise of the year, Steadfast Dart 2026.

He said the Turkish Armed Forces took part in the exercise, particularly in the amphibious and land operations, as well as in air command and control components.

“As one of the countries with the highest level of participation, we carried out this exercise successfully,” said Bayraktaroglu, who attended along with Gen. Metin Tokel, the Turkish Land Forces commander.

Bayraktaroglu said the Turkish Naval Forces Command successfully carried out its amphibious operations during the exercise, adding: “In addition, a mechanised task force from the Land Forces Command successfully conducted the land operations component of the exercise. We also managed the air system successfully.”