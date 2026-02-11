TÜRKİYE
Türkiye's Erdogan urges unity, lasting peace in Syria, warns against 'maximalist demands'
President Erdogan emphasises that Syria's natural and economic resources should serve public welfare rather than 'digging tunnels under cities'
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan greets AK Party members during a group meeting at Türkiye’s Grand National Assembly in Ankara on February 11 2026. / AA
February 11, 2026

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has called for stability and reconciliation in Syria, urging all sides to prioritise unity and avoid actions that could derail prospects for lasting peace.

“Our greatest wish for Syria is to achieve stability and peace; we want Syrians to build their future together in unity,” Erdogan said on Wednesday, speaking during the Justice and Development (AK) Party’s parliamentary group meeting in the capital Ankara.

He also emphasised the need for cooperation among the country’s diverse communities after years of conflict, noting that the outlines of a long-term settlement were becoming clearer, cautioning parties against repeating past mistakes.

“The roadmap for lasting peace in Syria has been set; parties must avoid miscalculations, repeating past mistakes, or poisoning the process with maximalist demands,” Erdogan said.

Highlighting the human cost of the war, Erdogan added: “Every drop of blood shed breaks our hearts, regardless of Arab, Turkmen, Kurd or Nusayri; every life lost in Syria feels like losing a part of ourselves.”

He also called for a shift towards reconstruction and economic recovery.

“It is time for Syria’s resources and above- and below-ground wealth to be used for the prosperity of all segments of society, not for digging tunnels under cities,” he said.

Addressing regional concerns, Erdogan rejected claims that Türkiye seeks dominance, stating: “Türkiye is not seeking influence in the region and has no desire to shape other countries; on the contrary, we sincerely seek brotherhood.”

