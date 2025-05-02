Under the bright lights of Istanbul’s Ataturk Cultural Centre, a young boy walked onto the stage flanked by his classmates and teacher. His name is Muhammed Eymen. He, as a toddler, fled Syria in 2011. In 2024, he returned with his family after the fall of the Assad regime. Eymen’s presence at the summit was a suggestion of closure: a child raised in Türkiye, now heading home.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan paused his address to welcome him at the pivotal summit titled “ Türkiye’s Migration Management Model in the Turkish Century ” in Istanbul on Monday, April 28th. Eymen stood alongside his classmates and teacher from Ahmet Kabakli Primary School. Their presence brought to life the success of integration, solidarity, and shared growth.

“These little refugees you see here are our children,” the President said. “Their teachers raised them with care. This is what it means to be Ansar—to offer not just protection, but belonging.”

President Erdogan spoke of the country’s migration story not in terms of just numbers or crisis, but as a continuation of history, and a reflection of identity.

“We said we would never turn our backs on those fleeing the bombs,” he said, invoking an earlier, more transactional promise by former opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu to send Syrians back. “We saw their migration not as a crisis but as a Hijra—from Mecca to Medina. Our perspective was different.”

For President Erdogan, migration is not a matter of public tolerance, as he called it a “civilisational duty”. He cited Anatolia’s role as a historic refuge: for Jews fleeing the Inquisition, Eastern European Christians, Muslim exiles from the Balkans, and victims of the Nazi regime.

“While Western powers trigger many of these crises, they remain absent when it comes to sharing the burden,” president Erdogan said. “Three out of four refugees today are hosted not by wealthy countries, but by low- and middle-income nations.”

“Today, whoever is in trouble in our region, thanks be to God, first turns to Türkiye as a safe haven,” he said.

Of return, hope and gratitude

A similar sentiment echoed in erstwhile refugees during their interviews with TRT World. Syrian families described difficult choices, shaped not only by safety, but by memory, dignity, and longing.

Noor M., a mother of three, explained her family’s decision to return:

“My husband went back to Syria to arrange accommodation and find a job. Then he will return to take us as a family. We will go back to Syria when my children’s schools close for the end of the academic year. We managed to live in Türkiye during the war in Syria, but now that the war is over, we want to go back home.”

Rana B., who fled Aleppo along with her children in 2013, reflected on both sides of the journey: “It was hard for us when we first came to Türkiye and set up our lives during the war in Syria,” she said. “However, it will be hard again when we go back to Syria to start over—but we will never forget the friendly Turkish people who opened their hearts and helped us through these difficult times. Our friendship as two nations will remain forever.”