Italian President Sergio Mattarella has warned of “dramatic consequences” if Europe fails to build a unified defence structure, according to Italy’s ANSA news agency.

“The failure to establish a common European defence today demonstrates all the dramatic consequences of inaction in the integration process,” Mattarella said while addressing participants at the Italy–Spain dialogue forum.

Pointing to continued “delays” in establishing a common defence, he urged the European Union to show “vision” and act with “urgency.”