The atmosphere towards Türkiye in the US Congress is “steadily improving,” the head of the Turkish delegation to the NATO Parliamentary Assembly (NATO PA) has said.

Leading the group during visits in Washington as part of the Transatlantic Forum on Wednesday, Mevlut Cavusoglu said they met with delegations from several countries, including US lawmakers, and observed “a steadily improving atmosphere toward Türkiye in Washington, particularly in Congress.”

He said that the forum provided an opportunity to assess key issues for NATO, including its target of increasing defence expenditures to 5 percent of GDP, as well as broader alliance priorities.

The delegation reviewed issues including defence industry innovation, joint production, removing trade barriers to defence products, strengthening NATO’s capabilities and deterrence posture, and the Russia-Ukraine war.

“The Türkiye delegation emphasised that restrictions on defence trade between allies contradict the spirit of solidarity. As you know, some restrictions still target Türkiye,” he said, adding that Ankara has important perspectives to offer on regional and global crises due to its active role in conflict resolution.

Major gatherings in Türkiye