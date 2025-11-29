Venezuela has condemned US President Donald Trump’s warning that all airspace over and around the country should be considered “closed,” calling the statement a “colonialist threat” and a blatant assault on national sovereignty.

In a statement on Saturday, the Foreign Ministry said Caracas “denounces and condemns the colonialist threat that seeks to affect the sovereignty of its airspace,” describing the warning as “yet another extravagant, illegal, and unjustified aggression against the Venezuelan people.”

Trump issued the message earlier on his Truth Social platform, telling “airlines, pilots, drug dealers, and human traffickers” to treat Venezuelan airspace as entirely closed.

He did not elaborate on what the directive means or how it would be enforced.