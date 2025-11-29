WORLD
1 min read
Venezuela slams Trump’s 'colonialist' airspace closure threat
Venezuela says the US military buildup is aimed at destabilising the country and represents a new phase of toppling the government in Caracas.
Venezuela slams Trump’s 'colonialist' airspace closure threat
Venezuela says the US military buildup is aimed at destabilising the country. / Reuters
November 29, 2025

Venezuela has condemned US President Donald Trump’s warning that all airspace over and around the country should be considered “closed,” calling the statement a “colonialist threat” and a blatant assault on national sovereignty.

In a statement on Saturday, the Foreign Ministry said Caracas “denounces and condemns the colonialist threat that seeks to affect the sovereignty of its airspace,” describing the warning as “yet another extravagant, illegal, and unjustified aggression against the Venezuelan people.”

Trump issued the message earlier on his Truth Social platform, telling “airlines, pilots, drug dealers, and human traffickers” to treat Venezuelan airspace as entirely closed.

He did not elaborate on what the directive means or how it would be enforced.

RECOMMENDED

The warning came amid a major US escalation in the Caribbean.

Washington has deployed the world’s largest aircraft carrier and several accompanying warships to the Caribbean as part of what it says is an expanded anti-drug trafficking operation, fuelling speculation that the US is preparing for confrontation with Caracas.

Venezuela says the US military buildup is aimed at destabilising the country and represents a new phase of toppling the government in Caracas.

RelatedTRT World - Trump declares 'closure' of Venezuelan airspace 'in its entirety'
SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
US CENTCOM warns it won't 'tolerate unsafe' actions by Iran's Revolutionary Guard
Trump administration approves $6.67B arms sale to Israel amid heightened Middle East tensions
Anti-ICE protests sweep US cities as DOJ opens probe into Pretti killing
UN warns winter turning deadly in Gaza after claiming lives of 11 children
More than 200 killed in coltan mine collapse in eastern DRC
Putin meets Iran's top security official as Trump steps up pressure on Tehran
UN appeals for urgent aid as severe floods uproot 100,000 in Mozambique
Tesla surges on SpaceX merger buzz as Elon Musk eyes bigger empire
UN chief warns global body faces 'imminent financial collapse' as unpaid dues mount
Spain's Sanchez pushes back against Musk’s criticism of migration policy
South Africa orders Israeli envoy to leave over 'series of violations'
US justice department releases 3 million new pages of Epstein files, shedding new light on case
Syria's president marks first year in office, vows justice-led development
Former CNN star journalist Don Lemon arrested over ICE protests
Russia halts strikes on Ukraine's Kiev at Trump's request