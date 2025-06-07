WORLD
1 min read
Russian air strike on Kharkiv kills one, wounds over 40: Zelenskyy
The Ukrainian president says Russia is preparing to continue war, ignoring all peace proposals.
Russian air strike on Kharkiv kills one, wounds over 40: Zelenskyy
Paramedics carry a resident to an ambulance after she was wounded during a Russian air strike in Kharkiv. / Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine / Reuters
June 7, 2025

​​​​​​​A Russian air strike on the northeastern city of Kharkiv has killed one person and wounded more than 40 others, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy described the strike that hit civilian infrastructure near a children’s train-themed park as a “terrorist attack”.

“We cannot ignore this. We cannot turn a blind eye. This is not a game,” Zelenskyy posted to Telegram on Saturday. “Every day, we lose our people because Russia feels impunity.”

He said the Russian military is “bringing death and destruction” to Ukraine and is unwilling to engage in peace talks.

RelatedTRT Global - Russia, Ukraine clash over delayed prisoner and body exchange deal

“Russians are preparing to continue the war and are ignoring all peace proposals,” Zelenskyy said.

RECOMMENDED

He encouraged increased international pressure on Moscow to push it toward meaningful negotiations, claiming that Russia had only previously come to the table due to external pressure.

Zelenskyy also said he met military officials to discuss the situation along the front lines.

He added that Ukrainian forces had shot down a Russian Su-35 fighter jet, and in recent days destroyed three Russian Iskander missile systems.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Dollar struggles to recover from losses after Trump comments
Man tackled after spraying Ilhan Omar with unknown substance at Minneapolis town hall
Netanyahu, facing corruption charges and ICC arrest warrant, deems holding elections now a 'mistake'
Iran issues airspace notice for live-fire drills near Strait of Hormuz
Saudi Arabia says won't allow airspace, territory to be used for military actions against Iran
Trump rebukes armed protesters following Alex Pretti's killing in Minnesota
US 'will no longer help' Iraq if al-Maliki elected as PM — Trump
UN experts denounce Switzerland over sentencing of pro-Palestinian student protesters
Vinod Khosla accuses Elon Musk of racism, exhorts workers to ditch X, Tesla, SpaceX for his firm
Russia signals coordinated moves with China over Iran, Venezuela
Trump hails 'great conversation' with Syria's al Sharaa
Türkiye backs Nigeria in counter-terrorism push as Erdogan hosts Tinubu
US threats against Tehran endanger regional stability, Iran tells Saudi Arabia
'Doomsday Clock' moves closer to midnight as conflicts in Ukraine, Kashmir, Middle East rage on
Fidan, Barrot vow to move past stagnation in Türkiye-EU affairs