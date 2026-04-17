President Donald Trump has said that his administration’s review of UFO-related material uncovered a number of "interesting" documents, adding that an initial tranche of records is expected to be released soon.

"We found many very interesting documents, I must say, and the first releases will begin very, very soon so you can go out and see if that phenomena is correct," Trump told a group of supporters at an event on Friday hosted by conservative group Turning Point USA.

Trump in February directed US agencies to start releasing government files on UFOs, unidentified aerial phenomena, and possible extraterrestrial life, citing strong public interest in the issue.

Trump ordered the review after accusing former president Barack Obama of improperly sharing classified information when Obama said aliens were “real” in a podcast interview.