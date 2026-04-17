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Trump says UFO review uncovered 'interesting' documents, with initial release expected soon
In recent years, Pentagon has probed reports of UFOs, and senior military leaders said in 2022 they found no evidence to suggest aliens had visited Earth or crash-landed here.
Trump says UFO review uncovered 'interesting' documents, with initial release expected soon
Trump has said he has not seen evidence of aliens and remains uncertain about their existence. / Reuters
6 hours ago

President Donald Trump has said that his administration’s review of UFO-related material uncovered a number of "interesting" documents, adding that an initial tranche of records is expected to be released soon.

"We found many very interesting documents, I must say, and the first releases will begin very, very soon so you can go out and see if that phenomena is correct," Trump told a group of supporters at an event on Friday hosted by conservative group Turning Point USA.

Trump in February directed US agencies to start releasing government files on UFOs, unidentified aerial phenomena, and possible extraterrestrial life, citing strong public interest in the issue.

Trump ordered the review after accusing former president Barack Obama of improperly sharing classified information when Obama said aliens were “real” in a podcast interview.

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Trump, for his part, has said he also has not seen evidence of aliens and remains uncertain about their existence.

In recent years, the Pentagon has investigated reports of UFOs, and senior military leaders said in 2022 they found no evidence to suggest that aliens had visited Earth or crash-landed here.

A 2024 Pentagon report said US government investigations since the end of World War 2 had found no evidence of extraterrestrial technology and most sightings were misidentified ordinary objects and phenomena.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
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