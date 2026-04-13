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Israel may recast Türkiye as new regional adversary after Iran: Top Turkish diplomat
Türkiye’s foreign minister outlines concerns over Israel’s regional strategy, urges a Middle East security pact, and warns of risks in Syria and Lebanon as tensions across multiple fronts persist.
Israel may recast Türkiye as new regional adversary after Iran: Top Turkish diplomat
Hakan Fidan calls for a Middle East security pact based on sovereignty, territorial integrity, and security to ensure regional stability. / AA
April 13, 2026

Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan says Israel may shift its strategic focus toward portraying Türkiye as its next regional rival after Iran, warning that Israeli policy increasingly depends on identifying external adversaries.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency on Monday, Fidan said Israel “may seek to designate Türkiye as a new adversary after Iran,” adding that “it cannot sustain itself without an enemy,” reflecting Ankara’s assessment of Israel’s evolving regional posture.

Fidan called for Middle Eastern countries to commit to a formal regional security framework built on mutual respect for sovereignty, territorial integrity, and national security, arguing that such a pact is necessary to stabilise long-term relations in the region.

RelatedTRT World - Türkiye slams Netanyahu over his remarks targeting President Erdogan

‘Lebanon reminds Gaza’

He said Israel was carrying out military actions in Lebanon that resemble its attacks in Gaza, citing widespread destruction of housing and infrastructure as part of what he described as a “depopulation campaign.”  

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On Syria, Fidan warned that Israeli strikes there represent a “major problem area” and pose a “serious risk” to Türkiye, adding that Israel’s current restraint is linked to its focus on the Iran conflict but may not last.

Regarding broader diplomacy, he said Iran and the United States appear “sincere” in maintaining a ceasefire process but cautioned that external actors could still disrupt progress.

Fidan also reiterated Türkiye’s support for reopening the Strait of Hormuz through peaceful means, warning that armed intervention would carry significant risks, while stressing the global need for uninterrupted maritime navigation.

Looking ahead to NATO, he said the upcoming summit in Ankara on July 7–8, 2026, could be one of the most important in the alliance’s history and an opportunity to further structure NATO–US relations.

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SOURCE:TRT World, TRT World via AI, TRT World and Agencies
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