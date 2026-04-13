Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan says Israel may shift its strategic focus toward portraying Türkiye as its next regional rival after Iran, warning that Israeli policy increasingly depends on identifying external adversaries.
Speaking to Anadolu Agency on Monday, Fidan said Israel “may seek to designate Türkiye as a new adversary after Iran,” adding that “it cannot sustain itself without an enemy,” reflecting Ankara’s assessment of Israel’s evolving regional posture.
Fidan called for Middle Eastern countries to commit to a formal regional security framework built on mutual respect for sovereignty, territorial integrity, and national security, arguing that such a pact is necessary to stabilise long-term relations in the region.
‘Lebanon reminds Gaza’
He said Israel was carrying out military actions in Lebanon that resemble its attacks in Gaza, citing widespread destruction of housing and infrastructure as part of what he described as a “depopulation campaign.”
On Syria, Fidan warned that Israeli strikes there represent a “major problem area” and pose a “serious risk” to Türkiye, adding that Israel’s current restraint is linked to its focus on the Iran conflict but may not last.
Regarding broader diplomacy, he said Iran and the United States appear “sincere” in maintaining a ceasefire process but cautioned that external actors could still disrupt progress.
Fidan also reiterated Türkiye’s support for reopening the Strait of Hormuz through peaceful means, warning that armed intervention would carry significant risks, while stressing the global need for uninterrupted maritime navigation.
Looking ahead to NATO, he said the upcoming summit in Ankara on July 7–8, 2026, could be one of the most important in the alliance’s history and an opportunity to further structure NATO–US relations.