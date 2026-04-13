Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan says Israel may shift its strategic focus toward portraying Türkiye as its next regional rival after Iran, warning that Israeli policy increasingly depends on identifying external adversaries.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency on Monday, Fidan said Israel “may seek to designate Türkiye as a new adversary after Iran,” adding that “it cannot sustain itself without an enemy,” reflecting Ankara’s assessment of Israel’s evolving regional posture.

Fidan called for Middle Eastern countries to commit to a formal regional security framework built on mutual respect for sovereignty, territorial integrity, and national security, arguing that such a pact is necessary to stabilise long-term relations in the region.

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‘Lebanon reminds Gaza’

He said Israel was carrying out military actions in Lebanon that resemble its attacks in Gaza, citing widespread destruction of housing and infrastructure as part of what he described as a “depopulation campaign.”