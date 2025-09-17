GLOBAL ECONOMY & MARKETS
AI could boost global trade by nearly 40 percent by 2040: WTO report
Artificial intelligence is poised to transform global trade and increase GDP, yet without inclusive policies, economic divides may deepen, warns the World Trade Organization.
A message reading "AI artificial intelligence", a keyboard, and robot hands are seen in this illustration taken January 27, 2025. / Reuters
September 17, 2025

Artificial intelligence could boost the value of trade in goods and services by nearly 40 percent by 2040, but without adequate policies it could also exacerbate economic divides, a new World Trade Organization report warned on Wednesday.

Lower trade costs and enhanced productivity could drive substantial increases in trade and GDP by 2040, with global trade projected to rise by 34-37 percent under various scenarios, according to the WTO's World Trade Report.

Global GDP could also increase by 12-13 percent, it said.

"AI could be a bright spot for trade in an increasingly complex trading environment," said the Deputy Director General of the WTO, Johanna Hill, commenting on the annual report that analyses trends in the multilateral trading system.

Acknowledging current turbulence in the world trading system, Hill noted that AI was reshaping the future of the global economy and international trade, with the potential to reduce trade costs and boost productivity.

Global trade rules, governed by the Geneva-based watchdog, have faced major disruption this year following a slew of tariffs by US President Donald Trump's administration.

The report highlighted how businesses could reduce costs in logistics, regulatory compliance and communications.

Carefully manage transition to AI

"AI-driven translation technologies can make communication faster and more cost-effective, particularly benefiting small producers and retailers by enabling them to expand into global markets," the report said.

Such advancements could help increase export growth in low-income countries by as much as 11 percent, provided they improved their digital infrastructure.

However, the report cautioned that without targeted investment and inclusive policies, AI could deepen existing divides.

"The effects of the development and deployment of AI are raising concerns that many workers, and even entire economies, could be left behind," the report said.

WTO Director General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala said policy makers needed to carefully manage the transition to AI.

"AI could upend labor markets, transforming some jobs whilst displacing others. Managing these shifts demands investment in domestic policies to enhance education, skills, retraining and social safety nets," she said during the launch event for the report in Geneva.

To ensure the benefits of AI were shared widely, predictable trade supported by WTO rules and lower tariffs on raw materials essential for AI technologies, including semiconductors, were crucial, the WTO added.

SOURCE:Reuters
