One million more people in Somalia could face crisis levels of hunger in the coming months due to a forecast drought during the next crop cycle, the World Food Programme has said.

The number could rise even further because of funding cuts, Jean-Martin Bauer, director of the WFP's Food Security and Nutrition Analysis Service said on Tuesday.

In 2022, the Horn of Africa faced the driest conditions in more than four decades after consecutive rainy season failures, killing as many as 43,000 people, according to one study.

"A recent report estimated that about 3.4 million people are currently facing acute food insecurity in Somalia. That's going to rise to about 4.4 million in the next few months," said Bauer, referring to phase three and above in the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification system.

Phase three is defined as crisis levels of hunger while phase four is deemed an emergency and phase five counts as a catastrophe or famine.

Hunger tends to hit children