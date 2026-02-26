Fears that new artificial intelligence tools could replace large IT services firms are "overblown" as clients still need help deploying and scaling the technology, Babak Hodjat, chief AI officer at Cognizant, told Reuters in an interview.

Automated AI tools from startups such as Anthropic have stirred concerns about disruption in the business models of software and services firms globally, including India's traditionally labour-intensive IT services industry.

Enterprises are far from being able to rely on a single, all-purpose AI agent, said Hodjat, adding that most clients still need help engineering, integrating, and governing AI systems.

"That mapping is our job, it does not come just automatically out of the box," said Hodjat, whose work helped power Apple's Siri voice assistant.

Nasdaq-listed Cognizant, which has more than 70 percent of its workforce operating out of India, forecast annual revenue above Wall Street estimates on the back of strong demand as businesses adopt AI into their workflows.

AI will boost service demand

Rivals Tata Consultancy Services and Wipro have also maintained that rapid AI adoption will boost, rather than shrink, demand for software service providers.