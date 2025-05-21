Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry has issued a strong condemnation following an incident in which Israeli soldiers opened fire on a group of diplomats, including a Turkish consular official, during a visit to the occupied West Bank city of Jenin.

In a sharply worded statement on Wednesday, the ministry described the attack as a “grave threat” to diplomatic safety and a reflection of Israel’s “systematic disregard for international law and human rights.”

“We condemn in the strongest terms the opening of fire by Israeli soldiers on a group of diplomats, including an official from the Turkish Consulate General in Jerusalem,” the statement said. It emphasised that the lives of the diplomats were endangered in what Ankara called an unacceptable act.

Call for immediate investigation