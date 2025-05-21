TÜRKİYE
Türkiye condemns Israeli fire on diplomats in Jenin, demands accountability
Ankara slams Israel after its soldiers opened fire on diplomats in Jenin, including a Turkish consular official, calling it a serious violation of international law and urging global condemnation.
May 21, 2025

Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry has issued a strong condemnation following an incident in which Israeli soldiers opened fire on a group of diplomats, including a Turkish consular official, during a visit to the occupied West Bank city of Jenin.

In a sharply worded statement on Wednesday, the ministry described the attack as a “grave threat” to diplomatic safety and a reflection of Israel’s “systematic disregard for international law and human rights.”

“We condemn in the strongest terms the opening of fire by Israeli soldiers on a group of diplomats, including an official from the Turkish Consulate General in Jerusalem,” the statement said. It emphasised that the lives of the diplomats were endangered in what Ankara called an unacceptable act.

Call for immediate investigation

The ministry demanded an immediate investigation into the incident and stressed that those responsible must be held accountable. It also called on the international community to take a firm stance against the incident.

“The targeting of diplomats constitutes a grave threat not only to individual safety but also to the mutual respect and trust that form the foundation of inter-state relations,” the statement continued.

Türkiye urged international actors to condemn the attack “in the strongest possible terms” and to take tangible steps to address what it referred to as Israel’s growing “impunity” in the occupied Palestinian territories.

There has been no immediate response from Israeli authorities regarding the incident.

SOURCE:TRT World
