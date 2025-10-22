The Israeli Knesset (parliament) passed a bill in its preliminary reading to annex the occupied West Bank.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party did not support the legislation on Wednesday, which was put forth by lawmakers outside his ruling coalition and passed by a vote of 25-24 out of 120 lawmakers.

A second bill by an opposition party proposing the annexation of the illegal Maale Adumim settlement was also passed by 31-9.

Some members in Netanyahu's coalition, from National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir's Jewish Power party and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich's Religious Zionism faction, voted in favour of the bill, which would require a lengthy legislative process to ultimately pass.

Members of Netanyahu's coalition have been calling for years for Israel to formally annex parts of Palestine’s West Bank.