SPORT
1 min read
Galatasaray defeat 10-man Juventus 5-2 in Champions League playoff
Turkish football giant see off Italian club in first leg of their Champions League knockout phase play-off tie.
Galatasaray defeat 10-man Juventus 5-2 in Champions League playoff
Galatasaray have, for the first time, scored five goals in a Champions League match. / Reuters
6 hours ago

Galatasaray have secured a commanding 5-2 victory over 10-man Juventus in the first leg of their Champions League playoff, with Noa Lang and Gabriel Sara starring in a scintillating display.

Sara opened the scoring for the hosts on Tuesday in the 15th minute with a stunning long-range strike, but Juventus responded immediately through Teun Koopmeiners, who equalised.

Koopmeiners doubled his tally in the 32nd minute with a powerful shot from outside the box to put the Italians ahead.

Galatasaray equalised just after the break when Lang slotted home a rebound from Baris Alper Yilmaz's effort.

RECOMMENDED

The Turkish side then regained the lead on the hour mark as Davinson Sanchez turned in a precise Sara set-piece.

Juventus were reduced to 10 men in the 67th minute when Juan Cabal was dismissed for a second booking.

Lang punished a defensive mistake to score his second in the 75th minute, before substitute Sacha Boey added the fifth four minutes from time to seal a dominant win.

The return leg will be played in Turin on February 25.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Jesse Jackson, veteran US civil rights leader, dies at 84
Dozens of soldiers and militants killed in Pakistan attacks and counter-operations
Passengers left stranded as Kenya airport strike drags into day two
Türkiye, Muslim nations condemn Israel's occupied West Bank land seizure decision
Hillary Clinton accuses Trump administration of Epstein files 'cover-up'
India's green tribunal clears multi-billion-dollar Great Nicobar project despite ecological concerns
Macron visits Mumbai, eyes fighter jet deal and AI cooperation
Deadly fire rips through Catalonia apartment building
President Erdogan heads to Ethiopia in first visit in more than 10 years
Russia reports repelling 150 Ukrainian drones overnight ahead of Geneva negotiations
Australia refuses to repatriate its citizens from Syria over alleged Daesh ties
Russia jails US citizen for four years over Kalashnikov parts smuggling
Guatemala ends state of emergency as gang crackdown cuts crime
Deadly stabbing attack in Australia's Sydney
Oil holds steady as markets eye crucial US–Iran talks