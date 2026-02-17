Galatasaray have secured a commanding 5-2 victory over 10-man Juventus in the first leg of their Champions League playoff, with Noa Lang and Gabriel Sara starring in a scintillating display.

Sara opened the scoring for the hosts on Tuesday in the 15th minute with a stunning long-range strike, but Juventus responded immediately through Teun Koopmeiners, who equalised.

Koopmeiners doubled his tally in the 32nd minute with a powerful shot from outside the box to put the Italians ahead.

Galatasaray equalised just after the break when Lang slotted home a rebound from Baris Alper Yilmaz's effort.