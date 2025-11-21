The Pakistan Army has announced that it has signed a memorandum of understanding with a "friendly country" for the procurement of its JF-17 fighter jets, which were used to down Indian warplanes, including Rafales, during four-day skirmishes in May.

Without revealing the name of the buyer, the army's media wing said in a statement on Thursday that the MoU "was signed with a friendly country for the procurement of the JF-17 Thunder, marking another significant milestone in Pakistan's expanding defence and industrial partnerships."

The agreement was concluded on the sidelines of the Dubai Airshow 2025 in the United Arab Emirates, where a Pakistan Air Force (PAF) contingent is participating, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Describing the MoU as a "noteworthy development," the ISPR said the Pakistani contingent is exhibiting the advanced JF-17 Thunder Block-III — a 4.5-generation multi-role fighter jet — alongside Super Mushshak trainer aircraft, reflecting Pakistan’s "growing expertise in indigenous military aviation."

The JF-17 Thunder Block-III is designed to undertake a wide spectrum of combat missions and provides contemporary air power options.

Proven operational performance against India

The PAF formally inducted the JF-17 Thunder Block-II dual-seat variant in 2020 and began domestic production of the aircraft, which was jointly developed by Pakistan and China.

"During the event, the JF-17 Thunder Block-III emerged as a major focal point, drawing significant attention from defence analysts, aviation specialists and visitors," the statement said.