The Pakistan Army has announced that it has signed a memorandum of understanding with a "friendly country" for the procurement of its JF-17 fighter jets, which were used to down Indian warplanes, including Rafales, during four-day skirmishes in May.
Without revealing the name of the buyer, the army's media wing said in a statement on Thursday that the MoU "was signed with a friendly country for the procurement of the JF-17 Thunder, marking another significant milestone in Pakistan's expanding defence and industrial partnerships."
The agreement was concluded on the sidelines of the Dubai Airshow 2025 in the United Arab Emirates, where a Pakistan Air Force (PAF) contingent is participating, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).
Describing the MoU as a "noteworthy development," the ISPR said the Pakistani contingent is exhibiting the advanced JF-17 Thunder Block-III — a 4.5-generation multi-role fighter jet — alongside Super Mushshak trainer aircraft, reflecting Pakistan’s "growing expertise in indigenous military aviation."
The JF-17 Thunder Block-III is designed to undertake a wide spectrum of combat missions and provides contemporary air power options.
Proven operational performance against India
The PAF formally inducted the JF-17 Thunder Block-II dual-seat variant in 2020 and began domestic production of the aircraft, which was jointly developed by Pakistan and China.
"During the event, the JF-17 Thunder Block-III emerged as a major focal point, drawing significant attention from defence analysts, aviation specialists and visitors," the statement said.
Its "cutting-edge technology, strong combat capabilities and proven operational performance in Marka-e-Haq (Battle of Truth) reinforced its reputation as a highly capable and cost-effective multirole fighter," it added, referring to the May conflict with India.
The ISPR said "several countries expressed interest" in acquiring the aircraft, reflecting "increasing international confidence in Pakistan’s aviation industry."
During the May conflict, Pakistan’s Air Vice Marshal Aurangzeb Ahmed claimed that among the five aircraft downed were three Rafales, a MiG-29, and an Su-30. He provided electronic signatures of the aircraft, in addition to the exact locations where the planes were hit.
Pakistan later stated it shot down seven Indian warplanes. India has acknowledged aircraft losses but does not specify the number.
Pakistani officials say the confrontation featured at least 60 Indian aircraft, among them 14 French-made Rafales, while Pakistan deployed 42 "hi-tech aircraft," including American F-16s and China-Pakistan made JF-17s and Chinese J-10s. A recent US Congress report suggests Pakistan achieved military success against India during a four-day clash.
Azerbaijan last year signed a contract to procure JF-17 Block-III jets from Pakistan.
During the airshow, Pakistani Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu held a series of high-level engagements with air chiefs from "friendly countries," including UAE Defence Undersecretary Lieutenant General Pilot Ibrahim Nasser Al-Alawi and Major General Rashid Mohammed Al-Shamsi, commander of the UAE Air Force and Air Defence.