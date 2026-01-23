Malaysia said on Friday it had restored access to Elon Musk's Grok chatbot on Friday after the AI tool was blocked nearly two weeks ago over concerns about AI-generated sexualised deepfakes.

The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) suspended the service on X and xAI on January 11 and appointed solicitors to commence "legal proceedings", without specifying what that would entail.

But it said in a statement on Friday: "The temporary access restriction on the use of the Grok application on the X platform has been lifted effective today."

This followed "confirmation of the implementation of additional preventive and security measures by the platform", the state media watchdog said.

Related TRT World - Grok won't follow prompts to undress images in places where it's illegal: X

It did not specifically state what measures had been taken.