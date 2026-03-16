US Senator Lindsey Graham has filed to run for a fifth term in South Carolina while defending the US-Israel war on Iran and his role in advocating confrontation with Tehran.

Speaking to supporters at his campaign office on Monday, the Republican senator said he had spoken with President Donald Trump on Sunday night and again Monday morning.

"We haven't underestimated Iran at all," Graham said. "We're crushing them."

Graham has advocated direct confrontation between Washington and Tehran for more than a decade.

He rejected the Iran nuclear deal negotiated under former President Barack Obama and supported Trump's decision to strike nuclear sites last year.

"If the radical cleric in Iran had a nuclear weapon, he would use it just as certainly as Hitler were to use it. He would kill all the Jews, and we’re next," Graham said.

"I'll put my efforts to make sure the military has what they need to win the wars we're in, ahead of anybody in the United States Senate."

Iran has long been central to Graham's foreign policy stance.