Russia claimed on Saturday that it took control of another settlement in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region.

The Defence Ministry claimed in a statement that its forces captured the village of Bondarne, some 26 kilometres (16 miles) east of the city of Kramatorsk, the administrative centre of the eastern Ukrainian region, since Moscow captured Donetsk city in 2014.

Ukrainian authorities have yet to comment on Russia’s claims, and independent verification of the claims is difficult due to the ongoing war.