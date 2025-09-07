More than 400 people were arrested in London on Saturday during a tense protest in support of the Palestine Action group, which has been banned under terror laws, police said.

Several hundred people demonstrated in front of the UK parliament, with some holding placards that read: "I oppose genocide. I support Palestine Action."

The capital's Metropolitan Police force (Met) said in a statement late on Saturday that it had arrested "more than 425 people... in relation to the protest".

"The majority of these arrests were made for supporting a proscribed organisation," the force said.

Polly Smith, a 74-year-old retiree, said those at the rally "are not terrorists", adding: "The ban must be lifted."

Nigel, a 62-year-old CEO of a recycling company who declined to give his surname, said the government's ban imposed in July was "totally inappropriate".

"They should spend more time working on trying to stop genocide, rather than trying to stop protesters," he said before being arrested as protesters chanted "Shame on you!" at police.

Skirmishes broke out between officers and demonstrators who tried to prevent arrests. More than 25 people were arrested for alleged "assaults on police officers and other public order offences", the Met said.