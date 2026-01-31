At least 15 soldiers, 11 civilians and 133 terrorists were killed in clashes after Pakistani security forces repelled major “coordinated” attacks in the southwestern province of Balochistan, a Pakistani security official said on Saturday.

Terrorists carried out coordinated attacks at 12 different locations across the province, including the provincial capital Quetta, a senior security official said on condition of anonymity as he was not authorised to speak to the media.

“Militants targeted multiple sites, including security force installations in Quetta, Noshki, Dalbandin, Pasni, and Gwadar,” the official said.

He added that Pakistan’s armed forces, the Frontier Corps, and Balochistan Police acted swiftly to foil what he described as the terrorists’ “malicious plans”.

Related TRT World - Deadly blast strikes Pakistan's Balochistan amid surge in militant violence

Ninety-two militants, including three suicide bombers, were killed during Saturday’s operations, while 41 others were killed in separate security actions across the province on Friday, bringing the total to 133 in the past 48 hours, according to the statement.



"Intelligence reports have unequivocally confirmed that the attacks were orchestrated and directed by terrorist ringleaders operating from outside Pakistan, who were in direct communication with the terrorists throughout the incident," the army statement said.

During the clashes, 15 security personnel also lost their lives, and several others sustained injuries.