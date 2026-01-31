At least 15 soldiers, 11 civilians and 133 terrorists were killed in clashes after Pakistani security forces repelled major “coordinated” attacks in the southwestern province of Balochistan, a Pakistani security official said on Saturday.
Terrorists carried out coordinated attacks at 12 different locations across the province, including the provincial capital Quetta, a senior security official said on condition of anonymity as he was not authorised to speak to the media.
“Militants targeted multiple sites, including security force installations in Quetta, Noshki, Dalbandin, Pasni, and Gwadar,” the official said.
He added that Pakistan’s armed forces, the Frontier Corps, and Balochistan Police acted swiftly to foil what he described as the terrorists’ “malicious plans”.
Ninety-two militants, including three suicide bombers, were killed during Saturday’s operations, while 41 others were killed in separate security actions across the province on Friday, bringing the total to 133 in the past 48 hours, according to the statement.
"Intelligence reports have unequivocally confirmed that the attacks were orchestrated and directed by terrorist ringleaders operating from outside Pakistan, who were in direct communication with the terrorists throughout the incident," the army statement said.
During the clashes, 15 security personnel also lost their lives, and several others sustained injuries.
The military has not issued any immediate statement regarding the issue.
On Friday, it said that at least 41 terrorists were killed in two separate security operations in the Harnai and Panjgur districts of Balochistan.
Pakistan has seen a renewed surge in violence in recent years, particularly in its western and southwestern regions.
Türkiye has expressed condolences for Pakistani soldiers killed in clashes.
In a written statement shared on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Türkiye said it denounced the attacks that took place in Balochistan.
The ministry conveyed its condolences to the people of Pakistan and wished mercy upon the Pakistani soldiers who lost their lives.
It also reaffirmed Türkiye’s solidarity with Pakistan in its fight against terrorism.