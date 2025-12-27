MIDDLE EAST
2 min read
Hundreds mourn in Syria's Homs after deadly mosque bombing
Investigators say initial findings indicate explosives were inside the mosque, though suspects remain unnamed.
Hundreds mourn in Syria's Homs after deadly mosque bombing
A view shows an interior of a damaged mosque after several people were killed in an explosion at a mosque of the Alawite minority sect in Homs / Reuters
December 27, 2025

Hundreds of mourners gathered on Saturday despite rain and cold outside of a mosque in the Syrian city of Homs, where a bombing the day before killed eight people and wounded 18.

The crowd gathered next to the Imam Ali ibn Abi Talib Mosque in the Wadi al Dhahab neighbourhood, where the population is predominantly from the Alawite minority, before driving in convoys to bury the victims.

Officials have said the preliminary investigations indicate explosive devices were planted inside the mosque, but have not yet publicly identified a suspect.

A little-known group calling itself Saraya Ansar al Sunna claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement posted on its Telegram channel, in which it indicated that the attack was intended to target members of the Alawite.

The same group had previously claimed a suicide attack in June in which a gunman opened fire and then detonated an explosive vest inside a Greek Orthodox church in Dweil’a, on the outskirts of Damascus, killing 25 people as worshippers prayed on a Sunday.

RECOMMENDED

A neighbour of the mosque, who asked to be identified only by the honorific Abu Ahmad ("father of Ahmad") out of security concerns, said he was at home when he heard the sound of a “very, very strong explosion.”

He and other neighbours went to the mosque and saw terrified people running out of it, he said. They entered and began trying to help the wounded, amid blood and scattered body parts on the floor.

While the neighbourhood is primarily Alawite, he said the mosque had always been open to members of all groups to pray.

“It's the house of God," he said. "The mosque's door is open to everyone. No one ever asked questions. Whoever wants to enter can enter."

Mourners were unable to enter the mosque to pray on Saturday because the crime scene remained cordoned off, so they prayed outside.

RelatedTRT World - Deadly blast hits mosque in Syria's Homs during Friday prayers
SOURCE:AP
Explore
Only 180 Palestinians have left Gaza via Rafah crossing since reopening
Türkiye’s oldest polyphonic music institution marks 200th anniversary
Hamas leader rejects disarmament, calls for Israeli withdrawal from entire Gaza
Swiss academics call for ending research treaty with Israel
Türkiye condemns deadly RSF attack on displaced civilians in Sudan
Bangladesh election tests India’s influence as Beijing moves in
Saudi Arabia and US launch Blue Defender 26 naval drill in Jeddah
Heavy rain causes the Orontes River to flood homes in Syria's Idlib
Russia detains suspect in shooting of top military intelligence officer in Moscow
Polls open in second round of Portugal presidential vote
South Africa to withdraw its troops from UN peacekeeping mission in DRC
India and Malaysia pledge deeper semiconductor ties on Modi visit
Shooting in Syria’s Sweida countryside kills four, suspect arrested
Samsung to begin mass production of world's first 6th-generation high-bandwidth memory next week
Death toll reaches 27 after coal mine blast in India