US President Donald Trump has said that his administration is closely monitoring the situation in Iran and is considering "very strong options" as the reported death toll in ongoing protests continues to rise.
"These are violent — if you call them leaders — I don't know if they're leaders or just, they rule through violence. But we're looking at it very seriously," Trump told reporters on Sunday on Air Force One en route to Washington, DC, from his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, where he spent the weekend.
"The military is looking at it, and we're looking at some very strong options. We'll make a determination."
Iran has been gripped by protests since late December over the sharp depreciation of its national currency and worsening economic conditions.
Trump also said he has been receiving hourly reports on Iran.
Restoring internet
Trump also said that he plans to speak with billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk about restoring the internet in Iran.
"He's very good at that kind of thing, he's got a very good company," Trump told reporters in response to a question about whether he would engage with Musk's SpaceX company, which offers a satellite internet service called Starlink that has been used in Iran.
Musk and Trump have held an on-again, off-again relationship after the billionaire helped fund Trump's winning presidential campaign and subsequently orchestrated massive cuts to the federal government.
The pair had a public falling-out last year as Musk opposed Trump's signature tax bill, but the two men appear to have rekindled their relationship, eating dinner together at Trump's Mar-A-Lago resort this month.