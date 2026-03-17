Carrie Prejean Boller, a former Trump administration appointee, has declared Make America Great Again (MAGA) movement as "dead", accusing the US President Donald Trump of being influenced by Israel in shaping US foreign policy, especially on the Iran war.

Speaking on Piers Morgan Uncensored on Monday, Boller said she no longer "recognises our president", whom she described as a "dear friend".

"I think that we are an occupied nation. I think that a foreign country has occupied our government, and we are seeing now that this president of the United States of America is being influenced by a foreign government," she said, pointing to Israel and PM Benjamin Netanyahu’s frequent visits as the reason for the Iran war.

"He’s been here almost eight times. This is embarrassing. We are the United States of America. Why are we allowing a foreign country to occupy our government?"

"And MAGA, let me tell you right now, MAGA is dead. It is deader than dead, and Americans are furious. We don’t recognise President Donald J. Trump anymore," she added.

A growing rift has emerged within Trump’s political base, as prominent allies and former officials publicly criticise his handling of the Iran war.

On Tuesday, Joe Kent, who had been serving as the director of the National Counterterrorism Center, posted his resignation letter on X, challenging the Trump administration's rationale for conflict with Iran. He urged Trump to end it.

"I cannot in good conscience support the ongoing war in Iran," Kent wrote in the letter. "Iran posed no imminent threat to our nation, and it is clear that we started this war due to pressure from Israel and its powerful American lobby."