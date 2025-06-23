A senior adviser to Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, has said that the country’s stockpile of enriched uranium remains intact despite US air strikes on its nuclear facilities.

Ali Shamkhani, a top figure in Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, said the strikes had failed to undermine Iran’s nuclear capabilities.

"Even if nuclear sites are destroyed, the game isn’t over.

Enriched materials, indigenous knowledge, and political will remain," he wrote on X.

"With legitimate defence rights, the political and operational initiative is now with the side that plays smart and avoids blind strikes.

Surprises will continue!" he added.