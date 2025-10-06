Syria’s electoral authority announced on Monday the official results of the country’s first parliamentary elections since the fall of the Bashar al Assad regime.

Nawar Najmeh, a spokesman of the Higher Committee for People’s Assembly Elections, told a press conference in Damascus that the results for two-thirds of the seats in the People’s Assembly, or parliament, are final and not subject to appeal.

President Ahmed al Sharaa will appoint the remaining third of the seats, he said, adding: “This process is unrelated to the electoral bodies.”

Najmeh said: “Every elected MP represents all Syrians regardless of affiliation.”

He stressed that the new parliament is expected to be “critical and revolutionary, supporting and monitoring government performance.”

Najmeh noted that 4% of the seats were allocated to people with disabilities and those wounded during the 13-year civil war in the country.

He acknowledged shortcomings, including “unsatisfactory representation of Syrian women” and “weak Christian representation, with only two seats in comparison to the community’s size.”

He described the elections as fair and transparent but admitted that population data limitations in some regions affected seat distribution.

He added that Sharaa is expected to address these imbalances when appointing the remaining one-third of assembly members.

