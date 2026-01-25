The captain of a tanker intercepted in the Mediterranean Sea by the French navy on suspicion of shipping oil in violation of sanctions against Russia was reported as being held in custody for questioning.

The ship’s Indian captain on Sunday was handed over to judicial authorities following the diversion of the oil tanker, Grinch, and its arrival at anchorage in the Gulf of Fos-sur-Mer, French media reported, citing a statement by the Marseille prosecutor’s office.

The Ici Provence radio broadcaster reported that the crew, also of Indian nationality, was being kept on board. A preliminary investigation was opened on charges of failure to fly a flag.

The Marseille prosecutor's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Grinch came from Murmansk in northwestern Russia and is suspected of being part of the sanctioned Russian “shadow fleet".