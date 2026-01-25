WORLD
2 min read
France detains Indian captain of suspected Russian 'shadow fleet' tanker
A video provided by the French military showed members of the navy boarding the ship from a helicopter earlier this week.
France detains Indian captain of suspected Russian 'shadow fleet' tanker
French navy diverts suspected russian "shadow fleet" tanker to Marseille-Fos port. / Reuters
January 25, 2026

The captain of a tanker intercepted in the Mediterranean Sea by the French navy on suspicion of shipping oil in violation of sanctions against Russia was reported as being held in custody for questioning.

The ship’s Indian captain on Sunday was handed over to judicial authorities following the diversion of the oil tanker, Grinch, and its arrival at anchorage in the Gulf of Fos-sur-Mer, French media reported, citing a statement by the Marseille prosecutor’s office.

The Ici Provence radio broadcaster reported that the crew, also of Indian nationality, was being kept on board. A preliminary investigation was opened on charges of failure to fly a flag.

The Marseille prosecutor's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Grinch came from Murmansk in northwestern Russia and is suspected of being part of the sanctioned Russian “shadow fleet".

RECOMMENDED

A video provided by the French military showed members of the navy boarding the ship from a helicopter earlier this week.

Last September, French naval forces boarded another oil tanker off the French Atlantic coast that President Emmanuel Macron also linked to the “shadow fleet”.

Putin denounced that interception as an act of piracy.

That tanker’s captain will go on trial in February over the crew’s alleged refusal to cooperate, according to French judicial authorities.

RelatedTRT World - Zelenskyy urges more air defence as Russian strikes cripple Kiev’s heating system
SOURCE:AP
Explore
Fidan's 'Iraq remarks' distorted by some outlets: Türkiye
Albania, Kosovo and Croatia to hold trilateral military exercise this year
Germany to deploy Eurofighter jets for NATO's new Arctic mission
BMW recalls thousands of vehicles worldwide over fire risk
Türkiye, Greece sign wide-ranging bilateral agreements
AI driving New Year consumer demand in China
US reopens El Paso airspace after FAA-Pentagon dispute
Four policemen killed in terror attack in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province: officials
Türkiye, Greece aim to raise trade to $10B, maintain dialogue on disputes
UN, Norway, Italy sign $10.7M deal to bolster Syria's electricity supply
France probes third infant death linked to cereulide-contaminated formula
Ex-UK Met firearms officer charged with rape, violent abuse
Two children killed in RSF drone strike on mosque in Sudan's Kordofon
Iran marks revolution anniversary under looming US threat
Kazakhstan to hold referendum on new 'progressive' constitution on March 15