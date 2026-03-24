Israel has openly declared plans to occupy swathes of southern Lebanon up to the Litani River, in its clearest statement yet of territorial ambitions beyond the border.

Defence Minister Israel Katz said Israeli forces would seize control of areas stretching roughly 30 km north, establishing a permanent military presence and preventing residents from returning to parts of the south.

Katz said troops were already operating to secure what he described as a “forward defensive line,” targeting positions linked to Hezbollah, but also overseeing the demolition of homes and infrastructure in affected areas.

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Expanding occupation, rising legal concerns

The remarks signal a shift from limited cross-border raids to a broader occupation strategy, drawing comparisons to Israeli offensive in Gaza, where large areas near the border have been cleared of civilian presence.

Israeli forces have destroyed bridges and accelerated the demolition of homes in southern Lebanon — actions widely viewed as raising serious concerns under international law, which prohibits attacks on civilian infrastructure and forced displacement.