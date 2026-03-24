WAR ON IRAN
2 min read
Israel signals plan to occupy southern Lebanon up to Litani River
Israeli defence minister lays out territorial push deep inside Lebanon as mass displacement, destruction and legal concerns intensify.
Israel signals plan to occupy southern Lebanon up to Litani River
FILE PHOTO: Israeli military vehicles manoeuvre along the Israel-Lebanon border as seen from northern Israel / Reuters
March 24, 2026

Israel has openly declared plans to occupy swathes of southern Lebanon up to the Litani River, in its clearest statement yet of territorial ambitions beyond the border.

Defence Minister Israel Katz said Israeli forces would seize control of areas stretching roughly 30 km north, establishing a permanent military presence and preventing residents from returning to parts of the south.

Katz said troops were already operating to secure what he described as a “forward defensive line,” targeting positions linked to Hezbollah, but also overseeing the demolition of homes and infrastructure in affected areas.

RelatedTRT World - Israel hits seven areas of south Beirut overnight: Lebanon state media

Expanding occupation, rising legal concerns

The remarks signal a shift from limited cross-border raids to a broader occupation strategy, drawing comparisons to Israeli offensive in Gaza, where large areas near the border have been cleared of civilian presence.

Israeli forces have destroyed bridges and accelerated the demolition of homes in southern Lebanon — actions widely viewed as raising serious concerns under international law, which prohibits attacks on civilian infrastructure and forced displacement.

RECOMMENDED

Katz’s statement that there could be “no homes or residents” in targeted areas has further fueled concerns of long-term territorial control.

RelatedTRT World - Hezbollah expands cross-border strikes, targets Israeli barracks and radar sites

Human toll and diplomatic fallout

Lebanese authorities say more than 1,000 people have been killed and over a million displaced, with widespread devastation across the south and parts of Beirut.

The escalation is also straining regional diplomacy. Lebanon expelled Iran’s ambassador Mohammad Reza Shibani, citing violations of diplomatic norms, while recalling its envoy from Tehran.

The developments unfold as uncertainty clouds efforts to end the broader war involving United States and Iran, with no clear path towards de-escalation.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Pakistan slams India over jail terms for Kashmiri women leaders
Conservatives converge for CPAC with American right openly split over US-Israel war on Iran
Deadly ferry boarding mishap in Bangladesh leaves 24 dead after bus plunges into river
Hungary to phase out gas deliveries to Ukraine amid pipeline dispute
Türkiye and UK deepen defence ties with new Eurofighter support deal
DW 'disowns' President Steinmeier’s remarks on 'illegal' Iran war
IAEA chief expects broader Iran-US talks in Pakistan this weekend
Former NATO chief urges Europe to take greater global leadership role
Air strike on military base in Iraq kills, wounds 20 soldiers
US hits Meta with $375M fine for endangering children online
Kenya flower industry bleeds as Iran war disrupts shipments, drives up freight costs
Oil slips, stocks rally on hopes for Iran war de-escalation
Asia revisits COVID-era measures to deal with global fuel shortages
Fire erupts at Russia’s Ust-Luga port after massive drone attacks by Ukraine
Outrage erupts over torture of Palestinian toddler as calls for Israeli accountability mount