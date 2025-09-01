A flotilla of more than 20 boats carrying food and humanitarian aid for Gaza has departed Barcelona evening after stormy weather forced them to return to port earlier in the day.

Some of the vessels of the Global Sumud Flotilla Mission blew their horns as they left, while activists chanted "Free, free Palestine."

The mission includes nearly 200 campaigners, politicians and artists from 44 countries. Among them are Irish actor Liam Cunningham, Spanish actor Eduardo Fernandez and former Barcelona mayor Ada Colau.

Organisers say the flotilla is aimed at breaking Israel’s naval blockade of Gaza and delivering much-needed supplies to an enclave devastated by nearly two years of carnage.

Previous flotilla attempts have been intercepted by Israeli forces in international waters.

Warns against blocking