China has announced that it has successfully launched a new satellite into space from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in northern Shanxi province.

The satellite, Tianping-3A 02, was launched at 10.12 a.m. Beijing time (0212GMT) aboard a Long March-6 carrier rocket and entered its preset orbit successfully, Xinhua News Agency reported on Thursday.

The launch marks the 568th flight mission of the Long March carrier rocket series, it said.

The satellite will be primarily used for the calibration of ground-based radar equipment and radar cross section (RCS) measurement.