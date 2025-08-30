Governor of Missouri Mike Kehoe has announced a special legislative session next week to debate a new map that would add a Republican seat and consider a constitutional amendment making it harder for voters to change the state constitution through ballot initiatives.

"This is about clarity for voters and ownership of our future, and I hope the legislature will work together to pass our Missouri First Map and critically needed IP reform," Kehoe said in a statement.

Missouri became the latest state to consider redrawing its congressional districts to give Republicans a greater advantage in the US House of Representatives.

The move comes as Texas Governor Greg Abbott signed into law a Republican-backed map that could create five new House seats. Former president Donald Trump praised Missouri’s action as part of his broader push for red states to bolster the party’s slim three-seat House majority.

"The Great State of Missouri is now IN," Trump posted on social media.

"I won it, all 3 times, in a landslide. We're going to win the Midterms in Missouri again, bigger and better than ever before!"

Missouri currently has eight congressional districts, with Republicans holding a 6-2 advantage.