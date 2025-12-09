Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that he is "ready" to hold presidential elections within 60–90 days if security and legal conditions are ensured, urging the US and European partners to help create the environment needed for a wartime vote.

It came after US President Donald Trump publicly raised the issue on Tuesday.

Zelenskyy told journalists in Rome that the topic was not discussed in his recent contacts with US officials, and stressed that decisions on elections belong only to Ukrainians.

He rejected claims that Kiev is avoiding a vote for political reasons, saying the continuation of the war is unrelated to who holds office.

He underlined that holding an election would require secure conditions despite the Russian strikes, as well as legal adjustments to ensure legitimacy and allow front-line troops to participate.

The president urged the US and European partners to help Ukraine create the necessary security environment, saying the country could be ready to vote within two to three months if support is provided.

He added that he is fully prepared to run and has asked lawmakers to draft changes enabling elections during wartime.

Zelenskyy said he expects to review proposals from partners and parliament once he returns to Kiev.