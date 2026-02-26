WAR ON GAZA
Israel kills 2 Palestinians in Gaza in new ceasefire violation
The killings are part of separate Israeli attacks in Gaza in Deir al-Balah, in central Gaza, and al-Mawasi in Khan Younis.
Israel committed hundreds of violations of the truce, killing 618 Palestinians and wounding 1,663 others, according to Gaza's Health Ministry. / AA
5 hours ago

Israel has killed two Palestinians and wounded others in separate attacks in besieged Gaza, as it continues to violate the ceasefire during the holy month of Ramadan.

Tel Aviv killed a Palestinian east of Deir al-Balah in central Gaza in an attack whose exact nature was not immediately clear, according to medical sources.

It killed another one and wounded several others in a drone attack on people in the Bir 19 area of al-Mawasi, west of Khan Younis in the south, with casualties taken to Nasser Hospital, the sources added.

In northern Gaza, a Palestinian was wounded by Israeli gunfire near a school sheltering displaced families in the Jabalia refugee camp.

Local sources also reported at least one Israeli air strike east of Gaza City's Zeitoun neighbourhood, in areas where Israeli forces are deployed, though no immediate casualties were reported.

Witnesses said artillery fire and live ammunition were heard in parts of northern Gaza, including areas east of Gaza City, while shelling also targeted areas east of the Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza.

Ceasefire violations

The US-backed ceasefire has been in place in Gaza since October 10, halting Israel's two-year genocide in the blockaded enclave.

However, Israel committed hundreds of violations of the truce, killing 618 Palestinians and wounding 1,663 others, according to Gaza's Health Ministry.

Israel killed over 72,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and wounded more than 171,000 in its genocide in the blockaded enclave.

It reduced most of Gaza to ruins and displaced all of its population.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
