New York City — The hum of yellow cabs filled Times Square like old friends reuniting, engines idling under the glow of billboards.

Inside, drivers like Raj Patel gripped wheels worn smooth from decades of double shifts, radios crackling with the first returns from precincts across the five boroughs. This was not numbers on a screen. It was the rhythm of tyres on asphalt.

When the news broke that Zohran Mamdani had won, the first cheers did not come from party headquarters. They came from the streets.

At Brooklyn Paramount Theater on Flatbush Avenue, Zohran’s supporters packed the pavement, waiting for hours to hear him speak; by 10.30pm, the crowd was still waiting.

Along Roosevelt Avenue, yellow cabs blared their horns in celebration, drivers waving from windows, headlights flickering like victory torches across the night.

For New York’s taxi workers, this was more than an election.

Years ago, they had watched their medallions collapse in value as ride-share apps devoured the industry. Many sank into impossible debt, some lost homes, some lost hope.

In 2021, Mamdani stood with them through a 15-day hunger strike in City Hall Park. One of the men fasting beside him, Richard Chow, was mourning his brother, a fellow driver who had taken his life under the weight of a $1,000 monthly loan.



Their protest forced then-Mayor Bill de Blasio to cap medallion debts and payments, a rare moment when working-class anguish made City Hall listen.

That struggle forged a bond no campaign slogan could manufacture. When Mamdani launched his mayoral run, cabbies became his ground army. They turned curbsides into campaign hubs, honked through rallies, ferried voters, and spread his message one fare at a time.

Mamdani’s home turf clapping back

Drivers pooled tips into coffee cans labelled “For the Fight.” They were not hedge-fund donors; they were the men and women who knew New York from the front seat, picking up nurses after graveyard shifts.

Raj remembered his first cheque: fifty dollars from a slow Tuesday, scribbled on a crumpled envelope. “This guy’s one of us,” he told his dispatcher. “He gets that the streets don’t sleep, and neither do we.”

Across Midtown, Andrew Cuomo’s war chest gleamed. Billionaires from Wall Street to Silicon Alley opened wallets wide, tens of millions flowing like the Hudson at high tide.



Cuomo’s backers — big names like Bloomberg, Ackman, Lauder, Diller, and Loeb — poured more than $40 million through super PACs such as Fix the City and Defend NYC. They saw Mamdani as a threat to low taxes, unfettered development, and control over the city’s financial pulse.

Cuomo called his campaign “restoring order,” but to cabbies tuning in from garages, it sounded like code for more medallion fees, predatory apps, and rent hikes while families crammed into peeling walk-ups.

The contrast was sharp. Mamdani’s rallies spilled onto Queens and Bronx sidewalks, where halal carts steamed beside folding tables piled with flyers promising eviction protections and a $30 minimum for rideshare drivers.

Rattling the right cages