Millions of Iraqis will go to the polls to elect a new parliament, a vote that will shape the country’s political scene for the next four years.

Voting will start at 0400 GMT on Tuesday and will end at 1500 GMT with no extensions.

Results of the parliamentary elections are scheduled to be announced within 24 hours of the vote, and will be officially confirmed after appeals are examined.

According to the electoral commission, a total of 7,743 candidates are competing for parliamentary seats, including 2,247 women.

Under Iraq’s electoral law, no less than 25 percent of parliamentary seats, at least 83, are reserved for women, along with nine seats allocated for national or religious minority groups at the provincial or national level.

Approximately 21 million voters are eligible to cast ballots in Tuesday’s vote to elect members of the 329-seat parliament, which will elect the president and grant confidence to the government.

The capital Baghdad ranks first in the number of registered voters, with 2,373,963 eligible voters, according to the electoral commission.

Improved security

Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani said on Saturday that no curfew would be imposed on election day to facilitate movement and ensure citizen participation.

The decision signals improved security conditions, in contrast to previous elections that saw curfews, such as in 2014 and 2018, or stringent security measures like border and airport closures and restrictions on interprovincial travel, as was the case in the 2021 elections.