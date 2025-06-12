Egyptian authorities have detained more than 200 pro-Palestinian activists in Cairo ahead of an international march aiming to break Israel's blockade on Gaza, organisers said on Thursday.

Thousands of people taking part in the Global March to Gaza planned to travel to Egypt’s Rafah border crossing with the Palestinian territory on Friday to call for increased humanitarian aid access.

“Over 200 participants were detained at Cairo airport or questioned at hotels across Cairo,” the march’s spokesperson, Saif Abukeshek, told AFP.

The detainees included people from Algeria, Australia, France, Morocco, the Netherlands, Spain and the United States, he said.

Plainclothes officers entered Cairo hotels on Wednesday with lists of names, questioning activists, and in some cases, confiscating phones and searching personal belongings, said Abukeshek.

“After interrogations, some were arrested, and others were released.”

At Cairo airport, some detainees were held for hours without explanation, Abukeshek said, adding others were deported, without specifying how many.

More than 20 French activists who had planned to join the march were held at Cairo airport for 18 hours, he said.

“What happened was completely unexpected,” Abukeshek said.

Footage shared with AFP showed dozens of people with their luggage crammed inside a holding room at the airport.

“We’re locked up here in this room with so many people -- some 30-40 people,” a German national said in one video.

“I called the embassy, and they told me their people are trying to figure things out,” she said.

Another video obtained by AFP shows more than 30 people aboard a deportation flight from Cairo chanting in French: “The world is with you... Gaza... Gaza”.

One French traveller, who was briefly detained and released early on Thursday, told AFP he had been held in a room at Cairo airport with around 15 others.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, he said he saw between 50 and 60 people being stopped, including elderly people and families.