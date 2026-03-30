Iran said on Monday its ambassador to Lebanon would remain in his post in Beirut, defying the Lebanese Foreign Ministry, which has declared him persona non grata and told him to leave.

With war raging in Lebanon between Hezbollah and Israel, the Iranian envoy's status has emerged as a focal point of tension between the Iran-backed Shia group and the Lebanese government, which has been heavily critical of Hezbollah for entering the regional war in support of Tehran.

The Lebanese Foreign Ministry last week said it had decided to withdraw accreditation for the ambassador-designate, Mohammad Reza Shibani, and asked him to leave by March 29.

The ministry said at the time that Shibani had violated diplomatic convention by making statements about Lebanon’s internal politics.

Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, a powerful Shia Muslim politician and Hezbollah ally, opposed the Foreign Ministry's decision and has asked Shibani to remain, sources familiar with Berri's position said.

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