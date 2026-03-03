WORLD
'Cuba's next': US Senator Graham says Havana's days are numbered
Republican lawmaker Lindsey Graham announces support for Donald Trump's foreign policy and signals Cuba could face stronger US actions after Iran.
[File photo] "Cuba’s next. They’re going to follow — this communist dictatorship in Cuba — their days are numbered,” Graham said. / Reuters
March 3, 2026

Senator Lindsey Graham on Sunday praised recent United States attacks on Iran and warned that communist-ruled Cuba could soon face similar pressure from Washington.

Speaking on Fox News’s Sunday Night in America show, the South Carolina Republican said Cuba’s leadership was increasingly vulnerable, suggesting the island could be on similar path as Iran towards confrontation with the US.

The South Carolina senator praised US President Donald Trump for “finishing the job” of former President Ronald Reagan, pointing to the now-removed Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro as evidence of Trump’s successful foreign policy.

“I am a big admirer of Ronald Reagan, but I’m here to tell you that Donald Trump is the gold standard for Republicans, maybe any president, when it comes to foreign policy,” Graham said.

“Maduro? Everybody talked about him; well, Donald Trump’s got him in jail! Cuba’s next. They’re going to follow — this communist dictatorship in Cuba — their days are numbered,” Graham said.

Trump turns the heat up on Cuba

Lindsey Graham’s comments come amid the Trump administration’s intensified rhetoric and actions towards Havana, citing national security concerns.

A January 29th executive order signed by Trump labelled Cuba an “unusual and extraordinary threat” to US national security and foreign policy interests.

The order established a national emergency framework, enabling Washington to expand punitive measures and increase economic and diplomatic pressure on the Cuban government.

In remarks to reporters in late February, Trump said Cuban officials were engaged in discussions with US representatives as the island faced severe economic strain.

The president raised the possibility of what he called a “friendly takeover,” presenting negotiations as a path to political change rather than military confrontation.

Trump also described Cuba as suffering from acute shortages of money, oil and food, portraying the country as seeking American assistance during a deepening crisis.

A White House fact sheet accompanying the executive order accused the Cuban government of malign activities and pledged accountability while expressing support for democratic aspirations among Cuban citizens.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
