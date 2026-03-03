Senator Lindsey Graham on Sunday praised recent United States attacks on Iran and warned that communist-ruled Cuba could soon face similar pressure from Washington.

Speaking on Fox News’s Sunday Night in America show, the South Carolina Republican said Cuba’s leadership was increasingly vulnerable, suggesting the island could be on similar path as Iran towards confrontation with the US.

The South Carolina senator praised US President Donald Trump for “finishing the job” of former President Ronald Reagan, pointing to the now-removed Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro as evidence of Trump’s successful foreign policy.

“I am a big admirer of Ronald Reagan, but I’m here to tell you that Donald Trump is the gold standard for Republicans, maybe any president, when it comes to foreign policy,” Graham said.

“Maduro? Everybody talked about him; well, Donald Trump’s got him in jail! Cuba’s next. They’re going to follow — this communist dictatorship in Cuba — their days are numbered,” Graham said.

Related TRT World - Can Cuba and US really reconcile as the energy crisis deepens?

Trump turns the heat up on Cuba

Lindsey Graham’s comments come amid the Trump administration’s intensified rhetoric and actions towards Havana, citing national security concerns.