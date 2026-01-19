On a night that will echo for years, Senegal’s Teranga Lions subdued Morocco’s Lions of the Atlas with a 1 to 0 victory after extra time in the AFCON final in Rabat, sealing their second continental title amid tension, resilience and a finish worthy of the occasion.

The match didn't fall short of drama and tensions and was only settled when midfielder Pape Gueye smashed a screamer in Morocco's net only four minutes into extra time.

The victory not only secured Senegal's second title, but it also beat all the odds that favoured Morocco from day one.

Morocco, on the other hand, would have to wait for the next AFCON to try to end their trophy drought.

From travel issues, lack of security, to even accusations of referee bias, here is how the Lions of Teranga managed to pull off their historic victory.

Withstanding a dramatic final

Aside from the tactical battle, the long-contested final was marred by drama and controversy.

In stoppage time, Senegal scored from a corner, but the goal was disallowed without the referee checking VAR, fueling fans' anger.

Shortly later, chaos erupted when Morocco was awarded a penalty in stoppage time.

The referee from DRC, Jean-Jacques Ndala Ngambo, initially didn't give the penalty. However, after reviewing VAR, he awarded Morocco the penalty, prompting the Senegal players to walk off the pitch for 15 minutes in protest.

During the brief protest, Senegal's fans clashed with security and tried to storm the pitch as Brahim Diaz was preparing to take the shot.

Senegal's hero and one of Africa's best, Sadio Mane, convinced his teammates to get back on the pitch and keep playing for the fans.

"Because the referee can make a mistake, it's not fair to judge him. And most importantly, I did it for the people in the whole world, they wanted to watch the game," Mane said after the match .

When the situation calmed down, Diaz carried the weight of his nation on his shoulders and took the shot, only to attempt a Panenka-style penalty that Senegal goalkeeper Edouard Mendy saved comfortably.

After that, Senegal held on in extra time and won the game.

"What we felt was a bit of injustice," Gueye, who scored Senegal's winner, said after the match .

Tensions before the final

Even before the match started, tensions were already brewing over some issues.