On a night that will echo for years, Senegal’s Teranga Lions subdued Morocco’s Lions of the Atlas with a 1 to 0 victory after extra time in the AFCON final in Rabat, sealing their second continental title amid tension, resilience and a finish worthy of the occasion.
The match didn't fall short of drama and tensions and was only settled when midfielder Pape Gueye smashed a screamer in Morocco's net only four minutes into extra time.
The victory not only secured Senegal's second title, but it also beat all the odds that favoured Morocco from day one.
Morocco, on the other hand, would have to wait for the next AFCON to try to end their trophy drought.
From travel issues, lack of security, to even accusations of referee bias, here is how the Lions of Teranga managed to pull off their historic victory.
Withstanding a dramatic final
Aside from the tactical battle, the long-contested final was marred by drama and controversy.
In stoppage time, Senegal scored from a corner, but the goal was disallowed without the referee checking VAR, fueling fans' anger.
Shortly later, chaos erupted when Morocco was awarded a penalty in stoppage time.
The referee from DRC, Jean-Jacques Ndala Ngambo, initially didn't give the penalty. However, after reviewing VAR, he awarded Morocco the penalty, prompting the Senegal players to walk off the pitch for 15 minutes in protest.
During the brief protest, Senegal's fans clashed with security and tried to storm the pitch as Brahim Diaz was preparing to take the shot.
Senegal's hero and one of Africa's best, Sadio Mane, convinced his teammates to get back on the pitch and keep playing for the fans.
"Because the referee can make a mistake, it's not fair to judge him. And most importantly, I did it for the people in the whole world, they wanted to watch the game," Mane said after the match.
When the situation calmed down, Diaz carried the weight of his nation on his shoulders and took the shot, only to attempt a Panenka-style penalty that Senegal goalkeeper Edouard Mendy saved comfortably.
After that, Senegal held on in extra time and won the game.
"What we felt was a bit of injustice," Gueye, who scored Senegal's winner, said after the match.
Tensions before the final
Even before the match started, tensions were already brewing over some issues.
First, Senegal's federation, known as FSF, issued a statement on Saturday criticising an alleged lack of security upon the team's arrival in the capital, Rabat.
"This deficiency exposed the players and technical staff to overcrowding and risks incompatible with the standards of a competition of this magnitude and the prestige of a continental final," the federation said.
It called on the Confederation Africaine de Football (CAF) to "immediately take every corrective measure to guarantee respect for the principles of fair play, equal treatment, and security indispensable for the success of this celebration of African football."
Another issue cited by fans that fed into the fair-play issue was the travel fatigue the Senegal players faced.
Morocco, as the host nation, played the whole tournament in the capital, Rabat, primarily at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium.
Senegal, however, had to travel to Rabat by train after beating Egypt in Tangier in the semi-final.
Although it's a common practice in AFCON tournaments for seeded teams to play in one city and one venue, it didn't help with the tensions that preceded the game and ultimately led to the chaotic scenes in the final.
Unbeaten run
After concluding the Africa Cup of Nations, Senegal completes an unbeaten run in the tournament.
This extends beyond the current edition of the tournament and goes way back to the 2019 final, making them a dominant force.
From that match until the 2025 final, Senegal maintained a total of 16 matches without a loss, including 11 wins and 5 draws.
Although they got knocked out at the round of 16 in the 2023 AFCON by hosts Ivory Coast, the result came in the form of penalty shootouts, and the match itself ended in a draw.
Strong foundation
Senegal's dominance in African football is part of a broader picture of the country's football infrastructure, which has helped produce many talents over the years.
In 2000, an academy to nurture young talents, called Generation Foot, was established in Dakar.
The academy later evolved into a professional club and began competing in the Senegalese league, eventually winning the title multiple times.
In 2003, the academy entered a partnership with the French team FC Metz, in which the French team receives exclusive access to the academy's top talent in exchange for providing crucial financial and equipment support, ensuring a steady flow of players to Europe and supporting the academy's social mission in Senegal.
After the deal's success, it was renewed in 2020 for another decade, solidifying this successful talent pipeline.
Following the success of Generation Foot, youth centres started to get established everywhere in Senegal, including Diambars Institute in 2003 and AS Dakar Sacre-Cœur in 2005.
Some of Generation Foot's most notable alumni are Habib Diallo, Ismaila Sarr and Sadio Mane, all of whom helped their nation to win the latest AFCON title against Morocco.